Can't tolerate anyone misbehaving with me: Wasim Akram explains why he isn't keen to coach Pakistan

Pakistan have produced many talented cricketers, who have gone onto make a huge mark in the cricketing fraternity. Wasim Akram, former Pakistan captain and all-rounder, is one such cricketer who went onto win many games for the Men in Green and also lead them in the 1999 ODI World Cup final.

Despite being such a big name in world cricket and a respected figure in Pakistan cricket, the former all-rounder and 'Sultan of Swing' has never coached the national side after hanging his boots. Recently, Akram opened up on why he isn't keen on taking up the coaching role in Pakistan Cricket.

ALSO READ | 'Don't drag India' - BCCI official slams claims accusing Indian board of influencing England, NZ to cancel Pak tours

"When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that's a lot of work. I don't think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number and they keep asking for advice," Akram said in the interview to Cricket Pakistan.

"I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing on social media how people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn't the one playing. The players are the one playing. The coach can only help with the planning. So, if the team loses, I don't think the coach is as responsible or accountable as we hold him as a nation. So, I'm afraid of that as well, because I can't tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming like that. I love the people, their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but not the misbehavior that is shown on social media. It shows what we are. I have never seen this happen in other countries." Akram added.

ALSO READ | Don't think India can compete with Pakistan, that's why they don't want to play against us: Abdul Razzaq

In the past, many big names in Pakistan cricket have gone onto serve as the head coach of the national cricket team, for instance Javed Miandad, Misbah-ul-Haq, etc. However, the pressure of leading the side to the No. 1 ranking across formats and helping them win ICC trophies remains immense in the cricket-loving country like Pakistan. Their ardent cricket fans can get too critical at times and judge every performance; putting the head coach's job at stake. In addition, social media trolling has nowadays become common, where many fans slam cricketers and coaches overlooking their overall stature and getting too harsh at times. Hence, Akram is willing to stay away from coaching the Men in Green. He is happy taking up coaching roles in franchise leagues and being available for players on calls.