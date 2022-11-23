Canada vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match predictions, Head-to-Head lineup
Story highlights
Canada has a formidable battle when they play Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world, in their first World Cup game since 1986. Top European players from Belgium, led by Kevin De Bruyne, will try to seize early control of Group F. However, Canada will attempt to battle and surprise in a difficult group that also has Croatia, who finished second in 2018
John Herdman is praised for both his tactical prowess and his ability to unite the Canada team via effective man-management. Les Rouges are renowned for their versatility in formation, being able to play in a variety of ways. While Belgium is the overwhelming favourite, Canada is a popular upset selection and may still advance to the knockout round even if they are unsuccessful in pulling off a surprise victory over the group's top-ranked team.
Belgium vs. Canada Team form
Belgium:
Thomas Meunier missed Borussia Dortmund's final five Bundesliga games due to a fractured cheekbone before joining the Belgian team. Romelu Lukaku has played fewer than 30 minutes of football for Inter since August as a result of two hamstring injuries that occurred quickly one after the other.
Canada:
The greatest player on the squad for Canada is also their biggest injury concern. Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich suffered a hamstring injury while competing for the Bavarians at the beginning of November. The 22-year-availability on Wednesday is uncertain because he did not participate in either of his nation's pre-World Cup friendly.
Belgium vs Canada: Head to Head
Belgium previously played Canada, and they prevailed in that contest. Youri Tielemans, a Belgian midfielder for Leicester City, has assisted on four goals this season in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard, a Belgian attacker for Brighton & Hove Albion, has contributed to nine goals in the Premier League.
Predicted Line-ups:
Belgium (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Batshuayi.
Canada Starting 11 (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Eustaquio, Hutchinson, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Larin, David.
Match Details:
The face off will take place at Ahmed bin Ali stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on November 24 at 12:30 AM IST.