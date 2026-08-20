/Canada coach Monty Desai steps down amid corruption probe

Monty Desai has left his role as Canada’s head coach after just three months, as Canadian cricket faces continued fallout from the T20 World Cup and an ongoing dispute with the ICC. Desai became interim head coach in May, soon after the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. During his short stint, he guided the side in two Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series.

“A short chapter, but a meaningful one,” Desai wrote on Instagram. “Grateful to Cricket Canada for the opportunity to serve as Interim Head Coach over the past three months.”

“Every environment leaves you with learnings. This experience further strengthened my belief that sustainable performance is built through time, trust, preparation, strong relationships and collective ownership."

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This was Desai’s second spell with Canada, having first worked with the team in 2019. He returned after Canada lost all four of their matches at the T20 World Cup. The team’s campaign later came under investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.

The investigation focused on allegations linked to Canada’s match against New Zealand. At the same time, separate issues emerged over the administration of Cricket Canada and its compliance with ICC membership rules.

The ICC suspended funding for Cricket Canada in May and later suspended the country’s Associate membership. The board remains suspended and must meet certain conditions before it can be reinstated.

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On the field, Canada are currently sixth in the CWC League 2 table with four matches left. The top four teams will qualify for next year’s ODI World Cup Qualifier and Canada’s next games will be against Oman and Nepal in Oman, starting Oct 9.