/Canada clinch back to back T20 World Cup berth, secure qualification for 2026 event with win over Bahamas

Canada secured their spot in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, after a commanding seven-wicket victory against the Bahamas in the Americas Regional final on Saturday (June 21, canadian local time). With this win, Canada became the latest team to qualify for the coveted tournament.

The match was a one-sided affair, as the home side easily defeated the Bahamas at the Maple Leaf cricket ground in Ontario. A stellar bowling performance by Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma, saw Canada run riot as the pair bagged three wickets each. This will be the second time Canada will feature in the T20 World Cup, having made their debut in the 2024 edition.

Batting first at the Maple Leaf cricket ground, Bahamas were bowled out for a mere 57 runs. In response, Canada had a cakewalk chase reaching the target in just 33 balls. Opening batter Dilpreet Bajwa’s explosive knock of an unbeaten 36 of 14 balls ensured Canada's qualification.

Canada’s performance throughout the tournament has been impressive. They came into the qualifiers as one of the favourites and lived up to the expectations. Their campaign began with a massive 110-run win over Bermuda, followed by a 59-run victory against the Cayman Islands. In their first encounter with the Bahamas, Canada won by 10 wickets, further establishing their dominance.

The second round of matches saw Canada continue their strong form, as they defeated the Cayman Islands again, this time in a five-over-a-side match, by 42 runs. With five wins from as many matches, their qualification was never in doubt.

The Canadians now join the list of ten other teams that have already secured their berth in the 2026 T20 World Cup, including heavyweights like Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, and New Zealand.

The remaining spots will be filled through the Regional qualifiers, with teams from Europe, Africa, and Asia also in the hunt.