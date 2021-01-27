BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses first group-stage clash against Tai Tzu-Ying

India's badminton star PV Sindhu could not kick-off World Tour finals in style as she lost to world number one shuttler Tai Tzu-Ying in the first group-stage match on Tuesday.

Sindhu took an early lead after beating Ying in the first round (21-19), however, the Taiwan player bounced back to defeat World No. 7 in the remaining two rounds, despite the reigning World Champion showing some resistance in the third round.

PV Sindhu, who is in Group B, must-win at least two matches in the Round Robin stage to qualify for the semifinals. She will now lock horns with Ratchanok Intanton (Thailand), and Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand).

Sindhu and Ying clashed with each other in French Open back in October 2019 and the Malaysia Masters in January last year, where the Indian player lost to her Taiwanese counterpart both times.

Other than Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu is the only Indian to have qualified for the tournament. She qualified due to the absence of Japanese shuttler Nozomi Okuhara. The winner of the tournament will receive a cash prize of $1.5 million.

Sindhu has witnessed a drop in her form post-COVID-19 times as she was knocked out as early as the first round in the first of the two Super 1000 events in Thailand and also crashed out of the quarter-final match that took place last week in Bangkok.