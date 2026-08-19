/BWF World Championships 2026: Sindhu, Ayush march on as Lakshya, Unnati bow out

Former champion PV Sindhu and giant-killer Ayush Shetty marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 with comfortable victories, but it was a day of contrasting fortunes for the Indian hosts at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday (August 19). Ninth seed Sindhu made light work of Canada's Zhang Wen Yu, winning 21-16, 21-17 in the women's singles second round. The two-time Olympic medallist will next face a stern challenge from third seed Wang Zi Yi of China, who defeated Malaysia's Karuoathevan Letshanaa 21-16, 21-9.

Ayush was equally dominant in the men's singles, needing only 26 minutes to dispatch Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10. The 2023 world junior champion will face Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan in the round of 16 after Farhan defeated Finland's Joakim Oldorff 21-12, 21-9. There was also good news in men's doubles for India as two-time world championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the pre-quarterfinals without hitting a single shot.

Their Scottish opponents, Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall, conceded a walkover after Dunn suffered an injury. However, India's campaign suffered two major setbacks as Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda crashed out.

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Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda knocked out

14th seed Lakshya was stunned by 18-year-old American Garret Tan in a bruising battle, going down 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 after one hour and 13 minutes. Lakshya took the opening game but Tan refused to back down, repeatedly troubling the Indian with his powerful smashes. The American then claimed the second game despite Lakshya saving four game points to force a decider.

Tan surged 11-4 ahead in the final game before Lakshya mounted a spirited comeback to close the gap to 16-17. But a couple of errors from the Indian, combined with Tan's aggressive play, ended Lakshya's hopes of completing the comeback. Unnati, meanwhile, came agonisingly close to a major upset on her World Championships debut against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada. The Indian lost the opening game 11-21 but fought back brilliantly to take the second 21-9. In a tense decider, Unnati earned two match points but could not convert either opportunity, with her pushes going wide on both occasions.

Li seized the opening and eventually closed out the contest 11-21, 21-9, 23-21 with a down-the-line smash. With Sindhu, Ayush and the Satwik-Chirag pair safely through, India will now look to build momentum in the knockout rounds, while Lakshya and Unnati are left to rue missed opportunities on a mixed day for the hosts.

Important results:

Men's Singles: Ayush Shetty (IND) bt Dumindu Abeywickrama (SL) 21-8, 21-10; Gareth Tan (USA) bt 14-Lakshya Sen (IND) 19-21, 21-19, 21-17; 3-Jonatan Christie (INA) bt Jia Heng Teh (SIN) 19-21, 21-19, 21-11; Rasmus Gemme (DEN) bt Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) 13-21, 21-17, 21-11;

Women's Singles: 9-PV Sindhu (IND) bt Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 ; 13-Michelle Li (CAN) bt Unnati Hood (IND) 11-21, 21-9, 23-21