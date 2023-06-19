Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad fires fresh salvo at India ahead of World Cup

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most riveting ones in the history of cricket. The two sides will meet in a World Cup game, scheduled to be played later this year in India. Ahead of the high-voltage World Cup clash, the potential venue of the fixture has appeared to be a serious bone of contention. Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has now opened up on the much-talked-about matter. Lashing out at the neighbouring nation, Miandad stated that he would never go to India to play any match. According to the draft schedule prepared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the electrifying India-Pakistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Javed Miandad on the current scene

“Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner. Pakistan cricket is bigger, we are still producing quality players. So I don’t think even if we don’t go to India it will make any difference to us,” Javed Miandad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.