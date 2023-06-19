Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad fires fresh salvo at India ahead of World Cup
Pakistan’s participation in 2023 World Cup, scheduled to be played in India, is still in doubt. Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has now stated that he would never go to India to play any match.
The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most riveting ones in the history of cricket. The two sides will meet in a World Cup game, scheduled to be played later this year in India. Ahead of the high-voltage World Cup clash, the potential venue of the fixture has appeared to be a serious bone of contention. Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has now opened up on the much-talked-about matter. Lashing out at the neighbouring nation, Miandad stated that he would never go to India to play any match. According to the draft schedule prepared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the electrifying India-Pakistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
“Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner. Pakistan cricket is bigger, we are still producing quality players. So I don’t think even if we don’t go to India it will make any difference to us,” Javed Miandad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Team India last visited Pakistan in 2008 to participate in the 50-over Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan happened in 2012-2013. Pakistan had toured India for two T20Is and three ODI games at that point in time. In World Cup, the two teams had last faced in 2019. Virat Kohli’s men had won that rain-curtailed affair by 89 runs (D/L method).
Javed Miandad’s fresh salvo at India comes just days after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the next edition of the Asia Cup will be held in a hybrid model. While India will be playing all their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka, Pakistan got a chance to host four games of the continental event.
Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently cast doubt over his country’s participation in the 2023 World Cup. Sethi stated that Pakistan’s participation in the competition is “subject to government approval.” The ICC found themselves in a challenging situation, following the development, as they have to prepare the final schedule for the World Cup.