Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sign Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer after Leipzig exit

German powerhouse and record champions Bayern Munch have completed the signing of Konrad Laimer on a four-year deal after his contract expired at RB Leipzig. Laimer, who will be a key acquisition for the Bavarians will boss the midfield for the record German champions after becoming their first summer signing. Laimer’s contract at Leipzig came to an end after the 2022-23 season and was available for a free transfer.

Bayern secure Laimer’s signing

"I'm in the right place here," Laimer said in a statement Bayern released on Friday.