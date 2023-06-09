Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sign Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer after Leipzig exit
German powerhouse and record champions Bayern Munch have completed the signing of Konrad Laimer on a four-year deal after his contract expired at RB Leipzig. Laimer, who will be a key acquisition for the Bavarians will boss the midfield for the record German champions after becoming their first summer signing. Laimer’s contract at Leipzig came to an end after the 2022-23 season and was available for a free transfer.
🇦🇹👋— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) June 9, 2023
Introducing new signing Konrad Laimer ⤵️#MiaSanMia
Bayern secure Laimer’s signing
"I'm in the right place here," Laimer said in a statement Bayern released on Friday.
"It's a dream come true for me. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world."
"We are delighted to have signed Konrad Laimer... together we will hopefully now celebrate many more great victories and titles,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.
The midfielder won back-to-back DFB Pokal titles with Leipzig and was part of the side that reached the semifinals of the Champions League in 2020. He was one of the main man in former manager Julian Nagelsmann’s squad during his time at Leipzig. Laimer’s contract will run until 2027 and will be expected to compete against Leon Goretzka and other midfielders.
The 26-year-old played 190 games for Leipzig, scoring 15 goals and assisting 19 more in all competitions. He was linked with the German giants for months and was a long-term target before Nagelsmann’s departure from the club in March.
