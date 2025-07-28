Bumrah to play in final Test vs England? Coach Gambhir shares update after India draw Manchester Test

India defied odds to draw the the Manchester Test and have a shot at drawing the five-Test series with only one Test left. The draw in Manchester came on the back of multiple injuries to bowlers but batters stepped up to bat 143 over after losing two wickets in the first over itself in the second innings. The India bowlers, who bowled only in one innings in Manchester, are completely fit along with others who sat out the Test for the final match of the series at the Oval beginning July 31.

"All the fast bowlers are fit," Gambhir said after draw at Old Trafford. "There are no injury concerns. We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test (On Bumrah's potential inclusion). No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country," the head coach added.

Before the series began, Gambhir had said that Bumrah would be available for three Tests in the series not because of the injury but workload management because of the stress reaction surgery he had after Australia tour in January this year. Bumrah has already played three Tests - first one at Headingley and third one at Lord's - both of which India lost before playing in the drawn Manchester Test.

Despite playing only three Tests, Bumrah has bowled the most overs for India - 119 overs in five innings and has taken 14 wickets as well - joint most India along with Mohammed Siraj. Only England skipper Ben Stokes is ahead of Bumrah in terms of wickets and overs bowled - 17 wickets in 140 overs of eight innings of four Tests.