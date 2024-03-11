Bumrah, Shami will trouble Australia in 2024/25 BG Trophy: Paine concerned with Cummins & Co.'s batting unit

Former Australia captain Tim Paine criticised Pat Cummins-led Australian batting unit despite their narrow three-wicket win over New Zealand in the second and final Test, in Christchurch, on Monday (March 11). In chase of 279, the visitors were reeling at 80-5, and further reduced to 220 for 7, before keeper-batter Alex Carey (98*) and skipper Cummins (32 not out) propelled their side home to inflict a series whitewash. Nonetheless, Paine isn't happy with his national side's batting unit and have asked them to improve their performance else they will be beaten by the likes of England and India in the near future.

Rohit Sharma-led India, who are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, will tour Australia later this year for five Tests. Hence, Paine believes Australia's top order needs to get going.

On SEN Tassie Breakfast, Paine said, "I’m disappointed. We’re a better team than them (New Zealand) and it was the same against the West Indies, there seems to be a bit of a pattern. Not scoring enough runs, you can’t always believe what they’re telling you but the leadership and coaching and captain and selectors say, ‘we have no concerns with our batters’. Well, I do now."

“There are more questions coming out of the last three or four Tests than answers, and we need to find some answers pretty quickly,” Paine further opined.

The likes of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have not been at their consistent best in the last few series and, hence, the former Aussie skipper wants the batting line-up to improve further with a home series versus a rampant India coming this Australian summer. In addition, the 39-year-old believes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, etc. will pose a stern test for the Aussie batters at home.

'India are certainly going to trouble us with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj...'

He added, "We might not beat New Zealand, we’ve lost a Test to West Indies, we wouldn’t beat England if they were playing well with a full-strength side and India are certainly going to trouble us with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, so there are some concerns."