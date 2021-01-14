Bumrah out, Sundar in? Team India's likely playing XI for Brisbane Test vs Australia

The Indian cricket team is set to lock horns with Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 15. The visitors have shown immense grit and determination to keep the series level at 1-1 despite having an injury-plagued squad at their helm. With so many injuries in the Indian team, fans have been guessing the playing XI of the visitors led by Ajinkya Rahane. Ahead of the Brisbane Test, let us take a look at the probable playing XI of the Indian team against Australia.

While the likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were ruled out earlier in the series, India will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari. Even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are doubtful due to abdominal strain and back strain respectively. Even Mayank Agarwal was hit during a net session ahead of the series decider.

While Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the visitors will take a call on Bumrah on Friday morning, it is highly unlikely that the ace Indian pacer will feature in the match, which will force the Indian team to field an inexperienced bowling attack.

"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the final Test.

"As far as I am concerned, we have the ability, with or without injuries, the eleven that will play would be the best eleven that India could put on the ground, all of them deserve to be there, if they play to their potential, I cannot see any reason, why we cannot do well," he added.

Indian cricket team likely playing XI against Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur