Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to social media platform Instagram to share this news with the fans. Just a week ago he played an exhibition match against world number one Novak Djokovic.

Dimitrov was a part of the Adria Tour along with Novak Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17.

He took to Instagram and wrote: "Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD"

Dimitrov withdrew from the Balkans tournament after losing to Borna Coric, complaining of feeling unwell.

"We have just been informed that Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for coronavirus and we will have to call off the final of the tournament in Zadar," Djokovic's coach and the event's director Goran Ivanisevic told fans courtside.