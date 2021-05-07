Brother of former cricketer Stuart MacGill's ex-wife among those accused in his kidnapping

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was kidnapped by an alleged criminal group in an attack on Syndey's north shore and held for ransom. However, now the reports have surfaced claiming that one of those four attackers was the brother of MacGill’s ex-wife, Marino Sotiropoulos.

Marino had allegedly confronted the 50-year-old cricketer on the corner of Parraween and Winnie streets in Cremorne at 8 pm on April 14.

MacGill was forced into a vehicle by two other men and then drove to Bringelly, which is situated in Sydney’s southwest. The police later alleged that the cricketer was assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being driven to the Belmore area and released around an hour later.

"Everyone experiences trauma differently — to be dragged into a car, driven to a remote location, physically assaulted, threatened with a firearm —I think you would be pretty worried about your own personal safety. He was seen as someone that they could get money from, although no money was paid prior to him being released.", said Detective Acting Superintendent Anthony Holton.

The kidnapping was reported to the police two days later after which detectives from the NSW Robbery and Serious Cime Squad are investigating the matter. The police have raided a number of homes in relation to kidnapping.

“Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – from 6am today (Wednesday 5 May 2021),” police said in a statement.

“The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid.

“Officers are currently in the process of executing search warrants at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville.”

However, it is unclear if MacGill was known to the men who kidnapped him.

MacGill featured in 44 Test matches and three ODIs for Australia.