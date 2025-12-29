/British boxer Anthony Joshua miraculously escapes fatal car crash in Nigeria with minor injuries

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash which left two people dead. The accident happened in Nigeria and was reported by local newspaper Punch on Monday (Dec 29). The 36-year-old boxer sustained minor injuries after his car crashed with a truck as per various reports. The two-time heavyweight champion had recently won his fight against Youtube-turned-boxer Jake Paul less than a fortnight ago. There has been no comment from the boxer on the incident as of now.

Joshua's agent speaks on accident

“I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident. We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course,” said Joshua's agent Eddie Hearn while talking to Daily Mail Sport.

Renonwed broadcaster Piers Morgan also shared the news and wrote on X: "Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has survived a deadly car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. He was a passenger in a Lexus when it reportedly smashed into a truck. This is him being carried out of his vehicle, clearly in agony. But he is said to be OK."

