/'Hard to continue playing, but...': Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on his aim to complete 1000 career goals

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo expressed desire that he is still aiming to score 1,000 goals before he retires. The 40-year-old recently scored two goals in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud on Saturday (Dec 27). This took his total goals for club and country to 956 and including a men’s record 143 international goals for Portugal. He is also expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After winning the Best Middle East Player award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday (Dec 28) for the second year in a row, Ronaldo said that it's hard to continue playing, but he is still highly motivated. He added that he loves football and enjoys playing no matter where he is, whether in Europe or the Middle East.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going,” said Ronaldo at Globe Soccer Awards.

He further said that his main goals are to win trophies and reach 1,000 career goals. He believes that he can do it as long as he stays free from injury. “You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries,” he added.