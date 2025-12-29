/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli play in Delhi vs Railways? DDCA chief drops major update

Virat Kohli is set to return for a third game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and expected to feature against Railways on Jan 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to reports. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley confirmed Kohli’s availability to media for the third match and said, “as of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games.”

Earlier, former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made strong comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with impressive centuries in the first round of the tournament. The two veterans, who have stepped away from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, played major roles in helping their teams to win. Kohli’s hundred helped Delhi to defeat Andhra by four wickets, while Rohit’s century guided Mumbai to an eight-wicket win over Sikkim.

In the second round, Kohli continued his good form with a match-winning 77 and was named Player of the Match. Rohit, however, was out for a golden duck. Earlier reports had said that both players would miss the third round of matches in the tournament.

Before returning to domestic cricket, Kohli was also in great form during India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa. He scored two back-to-back centuries and then a fifty, helping India to win the series 2-1.

Moreover, some reports also suggests that the Indian team will gather in Vadodara on Jan 8 before the start of their series against the Kiwis. There is a chance that Kohli may arrive a day early to begin his training.

India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand will start from Jan 11 and the first match is scheduled to be played in Vadodara.

IND vs NZ, ODIs - Full schedule