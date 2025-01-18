Boxing, often called the 'sweet science', is a mix of skill, power, and drama that has entertained fans around the world for centuries. But the sport has long been shadowed by one major issue: Controversial decisions.

Unlike sports like football or cricket, which use technology to support clear rules, boxing relies on human judgment. Judges assess fighters based on criteria like effective aggression, clean punches, and defense. However, these guidelines are often applied inconsistently, leading to unpredictable results.

For example, the 2012 Olympics was riddled with controversial scoring, causing outrage among fans and calls for reform. More recently, during the 2023 Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight, a low-blow ruling divided opinions. Such incidents highlight the sport’s vulnerability to subjective decision-making, which can tarnish its credibility and image.

Could AI be the solution?

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers hope for addressing boxing’s fairness issues. By analyzing complex data, AI could support judges and improve decision-making. It wouldn’t replace human judgment but enhance it.

For example, sensors and AI could track punch accuracy, power, and placement, providing factual data to back up judges’ scores. Instant replays, powered by AI, could be used for critical moments like disputed knockdowns or fouls without disrupting the fight’s flow.

Challenges and opportunities

Critics worry that technology might ruin boxing’s traditional feel. But smart integration can protect the sport’s soul while ensuring fairness.

Boxing, a billion-dollar industry, depends on its credibility to attract sponsors, broadcasters, and fans. Unfair decisions hurt fighters, anger fans, and risk the sport’s reputation. Embracing AI could protect its traditions while appealing to modern audiences.

With careful implementation, AI can help boxing honour its fighters and keep fans engaged. The goal isn’t to take away the human element but to give judges better tools for fair decisions. In this way, boxing can evolve while preserving its legacy.