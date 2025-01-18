Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has died at the age of 84, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes to a man known at Old Trafford as "The King". Law was a member of United's European Cup-winning side under Matt Busby in 1968, when they became the first English club to lift the trophy, though he was injured for the final.

Capped 55 times by Scotland, he remains his country's joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish and is the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d'Or, in 1964.

Law -- part of the famed "Holy Trinity" at Old Trafford alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best -- was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

His death was confirmed on Friday "with a heavy heart" by his family, who said "he fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace".

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently," the statement added. "We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you."

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Wayne Rooney and Charlton on United's all-time list.

Manchester United said the club was mourning the loss of "the King of the Stretford End".

"He will always be celebrated as one of the club's greatest and most beloved players," United added. "The ultimate goalscorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation."

The Scotland national team called Law "a true great", adding: "We will not see his likes again."

Rooney paid tribute on X, posting: "Legend. Thoughts with all Denis' family and friends."

'Football giant'

Former United and England captain Bryan Robson, who worked with Law in an ambassadorial role at Old Trafford, described the Scot as a "fantastic man".

"We have lost one of football's giants both as a player and a gentleman. It's incredibly sad," Robson wrote in a column in the Daily Mail. "Denis was more than just a fantastic footballer, he was a fantastic man. So generous with his time and everything delivered with that great sense of humour of his."

Law began his career at Huddersfield Town and also two spells with Manchester City plus one with Italian club Torino.

He was sold for a British record fee three times during his career.

During his time at United, Law won the FA Cup and English top-flight twice, in 1965 and 1967.

However, a cartilage injury forced him to miss the famous 4-1 victory over Benfica in the European Cup final at Wembley in 1968.

Law is the only player to have two statues dedicated to him at Old Trafford, one as part of the "United Trinity" alongside Best and Charlton.

Law's other previous clubs added their tributes.

City, the current English champions, said the "whole of Manchester" was mourning.

In a reply to United's X post, the club said: "The whole of Manchester, including everyone at City, is mourning with you."

Huddersfield called their former player an "immortal" of football while Torino said he was an "iconic figure" in the club's history.

In the years after his retirement Law worked as a broadcaster as well as for numerous charities.

Former Scotland international Joe Jordan said he was a "proper icon".

"Denis was a special player and to lose someone like him, I think will affect an awful lot of Manchester United fans," Jordan told the BBC. "A proper icon for his ability on the field to score goals but he had a special edge to him, not just as a player but as a person. He was a special player."

