Brett Lee wants THIS young fast bowler to make Test debut for India

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee says that he wants India to hand a debut to express fast bowler Umran Malik in Tests during the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Notably, Umran has turned heads with his pace, first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad then in limited-overs matches for India.

Speaking to the media outlet Hindustan Times after being asked if India should include Umran in Test team, Lee said, "Why not? He is good enough, in my opinion. He is a superstar in the making. He has a good pace, has nice action, and runs well with a beautiful approach. So yes, he can be injected."

Umran, who hails from the Indian state of Kashmir, first made an impression with his pace after being picked as an injury replacement by Hyderabad. The 23-year-old made such an impact with his pace that he was retained for the next season as well.

Malik, returned back the favour as he took 22 wickets in 2022 season - the fourth highest in the league - in 14 matches. A call from T20I side came afterwards as he made his debut against Ireland under Hardik Pandya after warming the bench in a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

The fast bowler has so far shown a lot of prominence after playing eight ODIs and an equal number of T20Is, taking 13 and 11 wickets, respectively.

The next cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) will begin soon and for this cycle, India and Australia will lock horns in England in June. Australia confirmed their berth after Indore Test in the on-going Border-Gavaskar series. The Aussies, however, already were a certainty with the number of points they had.

India, on the other hand, made a dramatic entry after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a thrilling Test match on the last ball with a wicket left on Monday, March 13.

