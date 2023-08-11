Tottenham Harry Kane signs four-year deal with Bayern Munich, set to fly to Germany on Friday for medical

England captain and Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane has agreed to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, a day after both clubs sealed a €100m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20m package. Premier League’s best striker for the past many seasons, Kane gave the green light after several reports in British media suggested he would rather stay at Spurs for another year.

Kane, 30, who had one year left on his contract, will fly to Germany for the medical on Friday itself, with Bayern Munich set to unveil the English captain as a marquee signing before the new season begins.

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s top goal-scorer, with 280 goals in 435 appearances. Having made his Spurs debut in December 2011, Kane, after 12 years with his boyhood club, decided to part ways with Champions League ambition in his head.

To bag Kane’s services, Bayern broke the bank and submitted their highest-ever bid. Though their previous three offers were not considered, their fourth – which also turned out to be the last, got accepted on Thursday.

After both clubs accepted the terms and transfer package, it was for Kane to decide whether to open talks with Bayern or not.

After rounds of indoor discussions, Kane accepted personal terms with Bayern and will soon join their squad in a quest for domestic league and Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Bayern, who were without any top-class outright star striker following Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona the previous season, was on the lookout for one since then.

With a keen eye on the English captain for some time now (by keeping a close tab on his contract situation), Bayern approached Spurs with an adamant motive of signing their star player this summer and succeeded eventually.

Kane leaves as Premier League’s great

Harry Kane will remain one of the greatest ever to grace the English Premier League. Coming off the ranks, Kane emerged as the top striker soon after his club debut.

At Spurs in PL, he scored 213 goals – second highest in the tournament’s history, with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer topping the chart with 260 goals in England’s premier domestic football tournament.

Even in the previous season, Kane scored 30 goals in a disappointing campaign for Spurs – who finished eighth at the points table, failing to secure European qualification.

This personal benchmark of completing 30 goals last season saw him breach the 20-goal mark in three back-to-back seasons in an incredible achievement.

With Kane all set to become a new Bayern Munich player, it remains to be seen if he can repeat his PL heroics in Bundesliga and put his hands on the league cup and UCL title.