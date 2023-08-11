USA's Da’vian Kimbrough, 13, becomes youngest to sign professional football contract with Sacramento Republic

American second division team Sacramento Republic have signed 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough to a professional contract making him the youngest pro in any of the country's major sports.

Sacramento play in the USL Championship, the level below Major League Soccer and with his contract Kimbrough is now eligible to play for the first team.

Kimbrough, aged 13 years, five months and 13 days old, is in his third year with the club and has been playing with the academy team.

"A young player's path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him," said Republic's head coach Mark Briggs.

"Over the last two years he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person," he added.

In his two seasons in the MLS Next youth competition, Kimbrough scored 61 goals in 81 appearances.

The teenager will now be available for Saturday's match against Birmingham Legion.

"Da'vian's journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds," said Republic president and general manager Todd Dunivant.

The youngest player to be handed a first-team contract in MLS is Maximo Carrizo, who was signed up by New York City FC on his 14th birthday.