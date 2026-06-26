/Brand confidence grows as FIFA World Cup 2026 momentum builds on Zee Entertainment

As the greatest show on earth steps into the highly anticipated Round of 32, leading content and technology powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') continues to witness strong advertiser momentum, reflecting growing brand confidence in the tournament's ability to deliver meaningful consumer engagement at scale. Building on the strong opening weeks of the tournament, several leading brands including Lenovo, Ceat, Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas, Zydus and JBL have partnered with 'Z', further strengthening its advertiser portfolio across categories.

These brands join an impressive sponsorship roster led by Mahindra as the CoPresenting Sponsor, Diageo as the Co-Powered by Sponsor, alongside several other marquee brands including Apple and Pernod Ricard, which have associated with the tournament across platforms.

The Company cherishes its partnership with all the brands and acknowledges the support received in uplifting football as a sport across India.

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The continued influx of brands underscores the increasing excitement around the tournament as audiences gear up for the high-intensity knockout stages. The sustained advertiser interest reflects the robust engagement being witnessed across the Company’s integrated ecosystem.

Through Unite8 Sports channels and Zee 5, brands are leveraging multiple consumer touchpoints including LIVE matches, studio programming, highlights, analysis and digital activations - to build impactful and contextual connections with audiences.

The Company's ability to offer bespoke advertising solutions across television and digital has enabled brands to align their investments with specific business objectives while maximizing campaign effectiveness. Following 300+ million omni-platform unique reach, FIFA World Cup 2026™ on 'Z' continues to deliver encouraging performance for advertisers.

Zee 5 is seamlessly hosting millions of concurrent viewers, with a notable increase in platform engagement as they consume the LIVE action, highlights and multilanguage studio programming. The sporting action, coupled with key programming initiatives has enabled Unite8 Sports 2 to achieve the leadership position amongst all English sports channels in India.

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Adding to the viewing experience, renowned football experts, former players and celebrated commentators have been engaging fans through comprehensive pre-match, half-time and postmatch analysis. While several marquee brands came on board ahead of the tournament, the excitement generated through the group stages has prompted a fresh wave of advertiser interest as the competition moves into its most anticipated phase.

The Company is also witnessing healthy demand from additional brands evaluating partnerships for the Round of 32 (28th June – 3rd July), Round of 16 (4th – 7th July) and the latter stages of the tournament.

Speaking about the continued advertiser momentum, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: "The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring together highly engaged audiences at scale, and the momentum we have witnessed over the past few weeks has further strengthened advertiser confidence. Our focus has been on delivering bespoke, outcome-led solutions that enable brands across categories and investment levels to participate meaningfully in the tournament. The response has been encouraging, with several new brands coming on board and continued interest from advertisers looking to leverage the excitement around the knockout stages. We remain committed to creating impactful opportunities that deliver measurable value for our partners."