/FIFA 2026: Leroy Sane nets Germany's second-fastest World Cup goal

German midfielder Leroy Sane scored one of the fastest goals in Germany’s FIFA World Cup history, finding the net just 1 minute and 49 seconds into the team’s final Group E match against Ecuador on Thursday. According to OptaJoe, it is the second-fastest World Cup goal ever scored by Germany, behind Ernst Lehner’s goal against Austria in 1934.

During the match, Germany took the lead with their first shot on target. Florian Wirtz pass Sane from the left and the forward calmly finished from the middle of the box, placing the ball into the bottom-left corner past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Ecuador’s players protested the goal, claiming Aleksandar Pavlovic had fouled Pedro Vite with a high boot during the build-up. Although video replays showed contact with Vite’s head, the referee allowed the goal to stand after a VAR review, leading to a controversial start in New Jersey.

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Ecuador bounced back quickly, equalising in the ninth minute through Nilson Angulo. The forward struck a low shot from outside the box that went through a defender’s legs and beat Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

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With the score level at 1-1 in the first half, Ecuador shocked Germany in the 77th minute as Gonzalo Plata reacted fastest at a corner, beating Manuel Neuer to the ball and netting home after a near-post flick-on.