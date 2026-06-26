/How 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the latest icon of Indian cricket at grass root level?

Ever since he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in thw auction before IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the torch bearer of Indian cricket's next gen. The batter, just 15 years of age, has taken the cricketing world by storm with his performance in the IPL 2026, for India U-19 and India A sides. Thanks to his performance, he was included in India's T20I squad for upcoming tour of Ireland and England which begins with the T20I series against Ireland on friday (Jun 26). Sooryavanshi has truly taken the world cricket by storm and his presence at the international level will only further transcends into roots of Indian cricket.

How Sooryavanshi has become the latest icon of Indian cricket at grass root level?

Sooryavanshi's age and his power-hitting has helped him becoming the breakout star among cricket playing children all over the country. The confidence he exudes while batting and his India senior selection in turn has cascaded to the very roots of Indian cricket at the beginner lever with kids all over the country now feeling inspired to push themselves and daring to dream beyond their age.

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WION spoke to cricket academy coach Mr. Ram, who is based out of National Capital Region's (NCR) Faridabad area, about the Sooryavanshi effect and he says: "Young children are now feeling inspired that if someone their age can make it to the Indian national squad and so can they. They are think about preparing like him and work hard like him so if they get a chance in future, they can reprsent India as well."

This impact of a 15-year-old batter on children taking up cricket in India and outside is unprecedented, making him the latest icon of Indian cricket at grass root level.

What sets Sooryavanshi apart?

The last time a teenager got the whole country talking was Sachin Tendulkar when he made his debut at the age of 16 against Pakistan in 1989. He went on to become one of the greatest batters ever played not only for India but in the world. Sachin and Sooryavanshi's game and technique, however, are completely different.

Sachin was a complete technique batter while Sooryavanshi is a fearless T20-generation batter who takes on the bowlers from the word go if the delivery is pitched in his area.

Speaking on his power hitting, Mr. Ram added: "Sooryavanshi is a see ball hit ball batter and power hitting is something which depends person to person while taking technical aspect out of it. There's genetics involved as well. One thing he does that he keeps mind clear about watching the ball and knowing where to hit that ball and that sets him apart from others."