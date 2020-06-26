Bouncer rule introduced to limit success of black team, claims Daren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who has been vocal against racism in the world of cricket, has said that the bouncer rule was amended in the rule books to limit the success of a “black team” citing West Indies’ success under Clive Llyod and the phenomenal pace attack which used to terrorise batsmen with their pace and bounce.

In 1991, the ICC decided to tweak the rules which allowed bowlers to bowl just one bouncer per over before giving permission for two bouncers in 1994. Again in 2001, the rule was changed back to one bouncer per over before going back to the two bouncers per over 11 years after.

“Looking at the Fire in Babylon, looking at when (Jeff) Thomson and (Dennis) Lillee and all these guys were bowling quick and hurting people. Then I watch a black team becoming so dominant and then you see the bouncer rule start to come in and all these things start to come in and I take it, as I understand it, as this is just trying to limit the success a black team could have. I might be wrong but that’s how I see it. And the system should not allow that,” Sammy told Inside Out.

Sammy has been speaking out against racism following the death of an African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. The former Windies skipper had also called out a former IPL teammate for nicknaming him “Kalu”.

Since the incident of George Floyd’s killing, a number of cricketers have voiced their opinion on racism in cricket while sharing their experience of facing racial abuse in their careers.

