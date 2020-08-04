‘Both have their...’: Michael Slater on why Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri is a hit pair

Former Australian batsman Michael Slater reckons that Indian captain Virat Kohli has bonded well with head coach Ravi Shastri as they both are of strong personalities. Under Kohli and Shastri, India have achieved greater success in recent years including the historic Test series win Down Under against Australia in 2018/19.

Slater is of the view that both Kohli and Shastri have their hearts on their sleeve while adding the latter is a big personality. The former Aussie batter further said that the duo has worked so well and their relationship has helped Indian cricket’s tempo.

“Ravi and Virat probably challenge each other enough but there is such respect between them that it works,” Slater said on the show Cricket Connected.

“If Ravi is nodding his head when Virat is speaking and vice versa, the rest of them even if they don’t agree would be nodding their heads,” Slater added.

“Both of them have their heart on their sleeve. I have worked with Ravi for so long in the commentary box, so I have got to know him and he was one of my great mates when we worked together. He is a big personality,” he further said.

“But obviously there are subtle differences that allows them to really work well together. But it has been a great synergy and a great relationship and I think it has helped Indian cricket’s tempo,” he added.

Whereas former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is of the view that their relationship work because Shastri gives ample space to Kohli to express himself.

“Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli his space, that he needs. Virat Kohli knows the type of person Ravi Shastri is and what can be extracted from him,” Nehra said on the same show.

“Ravi Shastri is a great motivator, that is Ravi bhai’s strength. He gives you a lot of confidence. If you are stuck in quicksand till your neck, he will ask you to push with your hands twice and you would come out. Virat Kohli also likes leading from the front. Both have similar personalities. So, it is very good between the two of them,” he added.

