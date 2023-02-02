Border-Gavaskar Trophy: After much delay, Usman Khawaja gets his visa as he leaves for India

Aussie batter Usman Khawaja finally got his visa as he left for India for Pat Cummins & Co.'s upcoming four Tests versus hosts India in the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. There was a lot of delay in Khawaja getting his visa but he finally got hold of it and flew for India. The left-handed batter also shared a post on his official Instagram handle as he shared his excitement of travelling to the Asian country for the much-awaited India-Australia Tests.

On Wednesday (February 01), Khawaja took to his official Instagram handle to share a selfie on his flight en route to India. He captioned the post, "India, I'm coming".

Cricket Australia had revealed that its players left in two batches on January 31 and February 1. However, Khawaja couldn't leave with his teammates due to the visa delay -- something which he encountered in 2011 as well for the Champions League and was resolved with government intervention. Talking about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be the last edition to comprise four Tests, will kickoff on February 9 in Nagpur. The second Test will be held in Delhi (February 17-21) before the action moves to Dharamshala (March 1-5) with Ahmedabad hosting the series finale (March 9-13).

India have won the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the last two in Australia. Hence, they will be confident of getting past the No. 1 ranked Australian Test line-up.