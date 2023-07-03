'Blow, we need your help': Novak Djokovic jokingly requests fans to dry damp Wimbledon court - Watch

On Monday (July 03), the defending champion Novak Djokovic squared off with Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round of Wimbledon 2023. Locking horns with the Argentine in the Centre Court, Djokovic eased past the opposition in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to proceed to the second round. During the clash, Djokovic was at his usual best as he commenced his campaign in style.

It is to be noted that the halt was caused soon after Djokovic wrapped up the first set (6-3). As a result, the roof was closed in a jiffy with rain falling in southwest London at the championship and covers coming on.

Djokovic first rubbed the court with his white towel and jokingly asked the crowd to help in drying the court. He said "blow, we need your help." To this, a spectator shouted, "get on with it".

Play resumed soon and saw Djokovic emerge on top. He was pushed considerably in the third set -- getting to the tiebreaker -- but the 36-year-old ensured he didn't drop a set. He is bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown and his 24th Grand Slam singles title in the ongoing championship at the All England Club.

With no Rafael Nadal, Djokovic is expected to go the distance but will be challenged by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, etc.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE