/Blow to India: Hospitalised Abhishek Sharma doubtful for Namibia, Pakistan T20 WC matches

In a massive blow to the Indian Cricket Team, opener Abhishek Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup league match against Namibia on Thursday (Feb 12) after suffering a stomach bug, for which he was hospitalised on Monday. The latest reports claim that the attacking left-hander has been under observation for the past two days, and remains a potential doubt for the Delhi tie. Furthermore, his participation in the marquee Pakistan match in Colombo this Sunday (Feb 15) would depend on his recovery.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection," a BCCI source said in a chat with PTI. "Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But the match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now."



Against the USA in India’s T20 World Cup opener, Abhishek got out on a first-ball duck, after being caught at deep cover inside the first over. As he didn’t take the field in the second innings, India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed that Abhishek was recovering from a stomach bug.



"Abhi (Abhishek) still has got a few issues with his tummy," ten Doeschate said in the post-match presser. "We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time."



Should Abhishek fail to recover in time for the Namibia game, India has his backup in gloveman Sanju Samson, who failed to make it to the playing XI for the first game due to his shallow run of form in the lead-up to the tournament. Ishan Kishan, the batter in top-notch touch, replaced him at the top against the USA.



"We're waiting on Abhi's fitness more than anything, and that'll open up, again, a few different combinations," ten Doeschate said at the same press meet.

Bumrah, Washington available for selection

On the flip side, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar are available for selection for the Namibia game after missing out on the opener. While Bumrah remained on the sidelines due to illness, Sundar re-linked with the squad after the USA tie, having recovered from the side tear he suffered during the New Zealand ODIs earlier.

