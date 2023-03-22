Big blow to Team India! Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery, likely to skip IPL 2023, WTC final and ODI WC

Team India has dealt with several injury concerns of late. While Jasprit Bumrah remains out of action since last September, Rishabh Pant is recovering from his horrific car accident. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer complained of back issues during the fourth and final Test between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, and is now likely to miss IPL 2023, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, and ODI World Cup.

As per a report in India Today, sources have confirmed that Iyer has been advised of surgery in his third meeting with a Mumbai-based doctor. Thus, the middle-order batter is expected to remain out of action for at least five months; ruling him out of IPL 2023 edition, WTC finale in early June, and possibly skipping the ODI WC at home as well.

The 28-year-old Iyer will be touch and go for the 2023 ODI WC. However, it will be highly unlikely that the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management might consider the talented batter without playing him in the run-up to the showpiece event in the subcontinent.

Iyer was out of action due to injury concerns in the run-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup and even though he was included as a reserve, he didn't get a game. He didn't feature in a single game for Team India in the 2022 edition as well. Hence, if he is likely to miss the WTC final and the forthcoming 50-over WC, it will really be unfortunate for the youngster.