Big Bash League: Maxwell's mammoth knock helps Melbourne Star cruise over Renegades

Big Bash League's 9th season is going ahead with full throttle. Melbourne Stars And Melbourne Renegades had a screamer.

Glenn Maxwell's powerful 83 off 45 balls powered Melbourne Stars to its fifth consecutive victory and maintain it's position in the table as Table-toppers.

The Renegades started on a high with Shaun Marsh scoring the most of it (63 runs off 43 balls) and looked on a target that would have surpassed their season-high total of 185, but they lost 5 wickets and just managed to get 22 runs in the last four overs.

Renegades managed to pose a total of 168/7.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sandeep Lammichanne of Melbourne Stars managed to scalp two wickets each.

When Melbourne Stars came down to bat, they lost three wickets in quick succession and were at 54/3. But that's before Glenn Maxwell stepped in. Glenn Maxwell struck 7 sixes to hand Melbourne Renegade 8th defeat in a row. He finished off the chase with a six with eight balls to spare.

Renegades have not yet managed to get a win in this year's BBL, their forgettable record now extends to 0-8.

There were a lot of amusing events that took place like Shaun Marsh's broken-bat, Glenn Maxwell's final six to seal the match.

The best moment of the match was Beau Webster's catch that dismissed Ben Dunk.

Big Bash league's official Twitter handle congratulated Glenn Maxwell for earning the man of the match.

Final Score Line:

Melbourne Renegades: 168/7 (20 overs)

Melbourne Stars: 169/3 (18.4 overs)

Melbourne Stars Top the Big Bash League table whereas, Melbourne Renegades are at the bottom of the Table