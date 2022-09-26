Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks tired: Australia legend wants India to rest pacer ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form has been a major concern for the Indian team heading into the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. The senior fast bowler has struggled in the death overs and has failed to get his line and length right under pressure more often than not in the last few matches.

However, Australia legend Matthew Hayden has played down the suggestions of Bhuvneshwar being out of form and said the Indian pacer just looks tired at present. The former Aussie opener believes the fast bowler will be fine after he is given a break during India's upcoming home series against South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar has been playing continuous cricket for a while now and had led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the Asia Cup 2022. He also featured in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia where his death bowling woes continued.

While he has bowled well with the new ball, he has not been at his best in the death overs for a while now. After being taken for runs in the death overs in the games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar ended up conceding 39 runs in just three overs in the 3rd T20I between India and Australia on Sunday.

"I think he looks tired and fast bowlers are allowed to get tired. We have seen Virat Kohli's example, he has had a couple of breaks. That can make all the difference. If a fast bowler is tired, it means that his energy is not there in the ball. I am sure he will be fine. You have got Bumrah back now, I think that combination is going to be key," Hayden said on Star Sports during the series-decider between India and Australia.

Bhuvneshwar was rested from the playing XI in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur but was brought back into the XI for the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday. He managed to pick up a solitary wicket of in-form Cameron Green in the 5th over but was later taken to the cleaners in the death.

Bhuvneshwar is part of India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup along with the likes of Bumrah, Harshal and Arshdeep Singh. He will have to play a key role if India are to fancy their chances in the World Cup down under.