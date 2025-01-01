Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on India’s Jasprit Bumrah after the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. McGrath termed Bumrah a match-winner and predicted that the series could have been a one-sided affair had he not been on the Indian side. The Indian Test vice-captain has been at his best, bagging 30 wickets so far in the series with one match remaining in the series.

McGrath praises Bumrah

"He has been a massive part of the Indian team and without him, the series might have been more one-sided and what he does is special. Terrific young guy who has found a way to adapt. Absolutely incredible how he powers into bowl the last few steps,” McGrath was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Got a little bit of hyperextension which I used to have as well. He is coping with it and has incredible control both ways, guess they are managing him well. I am a massive fan of Jasprit," he added.

With 30 wickets in four matches, the Indian pacer remains the best bowler in the series and has single-handedly carried the Indian team at times. He was named Player of the Match in the Perth contest as Australia were beaten by a record margin of 295 runs. He played a key role in the match, scalping eight wickets.

Excluding the second innings in the Adelaide Test, Bumrah has bagged a minimum of three wickets in each innings for Australia. His numbers are more impressive when we compare him to captain Rohit Sharma who has 31 runs in the series. On three occasions he has bagged a five-for, highlighting his importance in the side.

The next successful Indian bowler on the list is Mohammed Siraj with 16 while Akash Deep is third with just five wickets.

India next take on Australia in Sydney starting on Friday (Jan 3) with a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final up for grabs.

(With Inputs from agencies)