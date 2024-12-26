It was an entertaining Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia as the hosts were on the top with the bat at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While the talk was about youngster Sam Konstas, playing his debut Test match for the Aussies, Indian media headlines were all about Shubman Gill, who was dropped for the MCG Test. However, Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar has cleared the air on the matter stating, he was not dropped but was “unfortunate” to miss out for the side.

Advertisment

Nayar opens up on Gill’s exclusion

"Rohit will come up in the order and more likely than not he will open the innings for us. So I think that was the thought process and unfortunately for him [Gill], just how things panned out. He had to miss out and sometimes I just feel for a young player in a position like that, a big day, he wants to make his mark, he understands it is a team's requirement and it is unfortunate. I wouldn't say that he has been dropped per se, it is just unfortunate that he couldn't find his place in his team."

The Indian team management had a decision in hand for the Boxing Day contest as they took on the Aussies with skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the opener’s slot. However, in a major reshuffle, Washington Sundar was given a place in the Playing XI while Gill had to drop to the bench.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | India's golden arm Jasprit Bumah dismisses Travis Head for duck in MCG Test - Watch

Sam Konstas makes headlines on Day 1

Playing on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sam Konstas made headlines with a 52-ball fifty. He was in good form for the hosts having become the youngest opener for Australia in Test history. On debut, he scored 60 runs before being dismissed. The Aussie top-order was seen in top form, with out-of-form Usman Khawaja (57) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) scoring respective fifties.

Advertisment

Steven Smith (68) was unbeaten for the hosts alongside skipper Pat Cummins (6) as they closed the day at 311/6 in 86 overs.