India's in-form pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued to be among wickets on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test versus Australia, on Thursday (Dec 26). After Rohit Sharma-led visitors opted to bowl first, Australia's debutant Sam Konstas took his side to a positive start with an impressive 65-ball 60. While Marnus Labuschagne and Marnus Labuschagne's fifties took the side ahead, they were 237-2 before being reduced to 246-5 courtesy of Bumrah's quick breakthroughs. Bumrah got rid of in-form Head for a seven-ball duck to light up the MCG crowd.

Advertisment

Here is the video of Head's dismissal:

Advertisment

Also read: BGT– Konstas hits Bumrah for a six off reverse-sweep on debut – WATCH

Head has been in roaring form in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and Australia. He has scored two centuries and a fifty under his belt. He has been India's Achilles' heel, however, Bumrah removed him with a peach off a delivery to stage India's comeback.

Post his dismissal, Australia have been going strongly in the middle. Steve Smith has stormed past the 50-run mark whereas wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was looking good before departing for 31. At the time of publishing this report, the hosts are 299-6 and will look to end the opening day of the Boxing Day Test match without losing any further wickets.

Advertisment

The five-match series, i.e. the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is currently tied at 1-1. India won the series opener, in Perth, before Australia thrashed them in the day-night Test in Adelaide whereas the Brisbane Test ended in a draw.