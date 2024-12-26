Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world at the moment; having attained the highest ranking (904) for an Indian Test pacer on the eve of the Boxing Day Test, Bumrah was on cloud nine only for a 19-year-old Sam Konstas to humble him the next day at the iconic MCG. The right-handed batter broke several records during his maiden international outing for Australia and against Bumrah, with his reverse-sweep six of the Indian ace seamer being the highlight.

During the seventh over of the Australian innings, Konstas, batting on nine and having failed (in his attempt) to find runs off Bumrah by playing a reverse shot earlier, smashed one over the slips off a reverse sweep to Bumrah for a six. That shot brought the crowd to its feet, with over 80,000 fans cheering for the newcomer.

In the same over, Konstas hit him for two fours, one sweep and one reverse sweep before smashing Bumrah for another six over the long on area in the 11th over, becoming only the second batter after England’s Jos Buttler to hit two sixes against Bumrah in Tests.

That over (7th) saw him going for 18 runs – the most he has conceded in a single over in the longest format.

Konstas also hit 34 off 33 balls against Bumrah - the most a batter has hit against him in a single spell in Tests thus far.

The rookie batter took on Mohammed Siraj, completing his maiden Test fifty soon after. However, Ravindra Jadeja accounted for his dismissal, trapped in front of the wickets on 60.

Australia on top on day one at the MCG

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth BGT Test. Openers made merry out in the middle, with both completing respective fifties. Following their dismissals, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith took charge and kept the run-rate ticking.

While Marnus completed another fifty in this series (later got on 72), Steve closed in on his just after tea on day one.

Meanwhile, Australia replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood with Victorian Scott Boland, and India dropped Shubman Gill for another all-rounder, Washington Sundar, in the XI.