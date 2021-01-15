'Better watch out': Dinesh Karthik mocks Rohit Sharma's bowling in the Gabba Test

Team India suffered another blow after Navdeep Saini was forced out of the field during the fourth Test against Australia after sustaining a groin injury during his eighth over for India.

Indian vice-captain stepped in and finished the pending delivery of the over. Sharma bowled a gentle medium pace ball that Marnus Labuschagne cut for a single.

Rohit Sharma's bowling left many of his fans amused, including wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik took to Twitter and wrote that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have to watch out as India have now found a 'new fast bowler'.

Australia on Friday ended Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on 274/5 after a fine century from Marnus Labuschagne. Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling attack, Indian bowlers fared well with debutant Thangarasu Natarajan being the pick of the bowlers with two scalps to his name.

India would be looking to use the new ball to their advantage when they take the field for Day 2 of the Brisbane Test.

Brief Scores: Australia 274/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2-63)