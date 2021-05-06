'Best player in history': Atletico Madrid midfielder praises Lionel Messi ahead of clash

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Barcelona in a title-deciding clash for La Liga on Saturday. Ahead of the match, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez lauded Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ: ISL: David Villa joins Odisha FC as global football advisor

Niguez called the six-time Ballon D'Or best player in history. He said: “There is no doubt that Lionel Messi is the best player in history, not just currently.

“I admire Cristiano for how he works, how he is, but I think Messi, at a footballing level, has no comparison.”

All three Spanish giants (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid) are in the race for La Liga. Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently tied on 74 points, while Atletico Madrid is on the top of the points table with 76 points.

Lionel Messi is currently the leading goal scorer in La Liga this season with 28 goals and is looking forward to a record-extending Pichichi Trophy.

Messi will be the biggest threat for Atletico as the Argentine has netted 32 times in 42 matches against Simeone and Co.

If Barcelona manages to beat Atletico Madrid, Messi and co. will go on top of the La Liga points table.