Will Bazball be a success against India? England skipper Ben Stokes responds

Ben Stokes-led England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023 to end the high-voltage series at 2-2. The final day's play resumed with Australia 135 for no loss in pursuit of 384 at The Oval. The visitors were strongly placed at 264 for 3 before Chris Woakes (4 for 50), Moeen Ali (3 for 76) and Stuart Broad (2 for 62) dismissed Australia for 334 and led their side to an emphatic win.

With this win, England managed to draw the series and stopped Pat Cummins-led Australia from clinching the series 3-1. Had Australia won the final Test, it would have been their first-ever glory in England since 2001, however, the English line-up earned an inspiring win eventually. A lot was said and written about England's Bazball approach in the run-up to the just-concluded Ashes. It was said that England would have to pay the price for their aggressive and high-risk strategy against the formidable Australian side. While they were on the brink of a series loss, England stuck to their approach throughout and eventually managed a 2-2 scoreline.

After Ashes 2023, Stokes was asked, in the post-match press conference, whether England's Bazball will work in their next tour, i.e. a five-match Test series versus India in India. To this, the England Test captain opined, "I remember when we beat New Zealand 3-0, (the chatter) was we couldn't do it against South Africa, (we) couldn't do it against Pakistan, (we) couldn't do it against Australia. So who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell."

England won't be seen playing the purest form of the game for a few months as the focus now mainly shifts to the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India later this year. However, Stokes & Co.'s next big assignment in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle is the five Tests versus hosts India, which kicks off early next year. All eyes are now on the marquee series as it will be interesting to see how the English side sticks to their aggressive approach in the subcontinent, versus India's formidable spinners such as R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, etc.

