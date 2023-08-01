England great Stuart Broad's swansong ends on a high with PEACH to dismiss Alex Carey - WATCH

England fast bowler Stuart Broad played for the last time for England during the final Ashes Test against Australia at Oval, London on Monday, July 31. The pacer, who managed to take 604 wickets in his 166-Test long career, ended on a high as he took the final wicket to take England home.

It was a fitting farewell for Broad, who ended his swansong with a peach of a delivery to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey as England equaled the Ashes 2-2 with a 49-run win.

The ball, bowled round the wicket, was pitched outside off on a good length, promoting Carey to come forward to defend. The ball, however, moved enough to take the edge off Carey's bat and Jonny Bairstow did the rest behind the stumps. Have a look at the wicket here:

The whole stadium went in frenzy as soon as Broad took that last wicket. Notably, Broad, apart from his long-time bowling partner James Anderson, is the only fast bowler in Tests to take 600+ wickets. Overall, Broad stands tall at fifth place on the all-time wicket-takers' list.

As for the match, Australia were cruising along well at 140/0 in pursuit of 384 when Chris Woakes prized out wickets of both Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Mark Wood then chipped in with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. The rain wiped out entire second session, threatening to snatch another victory from England just like fourth Test in Manchester.

During the third session, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes joined forced to take five wickets between them, leaving Australia 90 short of target with just two wickets in hand. Stuart Broad, in a fairytale finish to his remarkable Test career as one of the greatest fast bowlers, then took the final two wickets.

With the win, England staved off yet another Australian bid to clinch Ashes in England - something they have done since 2001. The Kangaroos, however, retained the Ashes the fourth consecutive time.

