'Ben Stokes is completely wasted at 6 as a batter and bowling part-time': Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen feels that star all-rounder Ben Stokes should be promoted in the batting order in the T20I format as his talent is "completely wasted" batting down the order and being a part-time bowler.

Stokes came in to bat at No.6 during the fifth T20I match against India. He came in to bat when England were down and out while chasing a mammoth total for 225 runs.

The partnership between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan gave England hopes of winning the decider. However, Buttler's dismissal led to a batting collapse in England's batting order.

Pietersen took to social media and said: "Ben Stokes is completely wasted at 6 as a batter and bowling part-time. Bairstow in T20’s is an opener. If he doesn’t open, Stokes bats 4!"

Eoin Morgan revealed that the series was a learning experience for him.

"Playing against a strong Indian team in their conditions was fantastic. Another fantastic game today. India outplayed us in big moments and deserved to win. We've played some good cricket through the series too. So lots of positives for us," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We bat quite deep, and we tend to take advantage of that. Big moments in this series came when we weren't able to take advantage of that with our middle order. Always feel we have the talent in the changing room to give it a crack.

"Today wasn't our day. One of our huge plusses has been the powerplay bowling in most games. Have to commend Adil Rashid for taking on the new role. Gives us a new option. Not really (any concerns)," he signed off.