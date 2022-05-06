Ben Stokes goes berserk with incredible ton on return to first-class cricket, slams 34 runs in an over - Watch

England's newly-appointed Test captain Ben Stokes marked his return to first-class cricket in style on Friday (May 06). The swashbuckling all-rounder has in his elements for Durham in their County Championship match versus Worcestershire at the Country Ground in New Road as he slammed an incredible 64-ball century, including a 34-run over where he went all-out versus spinner Josh Baker.

Stokes' innings was as sublime as it could be but he upped the ante effortlessly when he faced Baker. In the 117th innings, Stokes went berserk as he slammed the first five deliveries for a six. While he slammed a four in the last ball, he narrowly missed out on achieving a historic feat of smashing six sixes in an over. Courtesy of his attacking knock, Stokes registered his 20th first-class century as well.

Here's the entertaining over where Stokes turned it on versus Baker:

For the record, Stokes' century is also the fastest by a Durham batter. At lunch on Day 2, Durham are well-placed at 549/4 with the English Test skipper going strong unbeaten at 147 off just 82 deliveries. Earlier, opener Sean Dickson had set the foundation for a big total with an impressive century after skipper Scott Borthwick elected to bat first post the coin toss.