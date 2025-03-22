World number three Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock early exit from the Miami Open on Friday as Belgian veteran David Goffin fought back for an inspired 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 win at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The 34-year-old Goffin beat Alcaraz three years ago in Astana in their last meeting and sensing the Spaniard was far from his best in the opening set, he went on the attack.

Advertisment

The 55th-ranked Goffin, whose world ranking reached No.7 in 2017, struck some glorious winners while Alcaraz was struggling with unforced errors.

The slightly built Goffin was up by a break in all three sets but having let Alcaraz recover in the first he showed poise and calm to stay on top.

"It's that kind of night that I will remember for sure -- against Carlos and in a stadium like that. And the night that gave me a lot of confidence to continue," Goffin said.

Advertisment

Alcaraz was blunt in his assessment of his performance.

"In general, it was a poor level from me, I didn't play well," said Alcaraz who said he had felt a little heavy in his legs despite coming into the game feeling in good shape. "I thought I was going to play really good tennis but it didn't happen...playing a break down in the third set, not feeling great or confident physically, it's really tough to get back," he added.

Medvedev out, Novak advances

Advertisment

Daniil Medvedev also headed home early after suffering a 6-2, 6-3 upset defeat to Spain's 56th-ranked Jaume Munar while Novak Djokovic powered to a straight-sets win over Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Medvedev, the 2023 Miami champion, showed his frustration, hurling his racket on several occasions as Mallorca-born Munar, 27, picked up his third career win over a top 10 opponent.

The Russian made 32 unforced errors and although he gave himself a chance of a comeback in the final game, he couldn't convert on two break points.

Medvedev confirmed he had a problem with his back but said it was no excuse and gave credit to Munar.

"Yeah, I was not 100% physically, but I tried my best to get into the match. Every day was better and better. I had some problems after Indian Wells. Can happen. "He played well, so that's why (he won) I wouldn't go to the match if I would kind of definitely know I'm not ready to win," he added.

Djokovic, who lost his first match in Indian Wells to a lucky loser, was in no mood for another disappointment as he beat 86th-ranked Hijikata 6-0, 7-6 (7/1) to snap his three-match losing streak.

Djokovic, who has won a record 40 titles at Masters 1000 level, has now equalled Rafael Nadal for most match wins (410) since the series' introduction in 1990.

Karen Khachanov ensured the Nick Kyrgios comeback trail was cut short with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 win.

Australian Kyrgios, who has struggled since wrist surgery, defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round to earn his first tour-level win since October 2022 but was unable to overcome Khachanov, who reached the semis in Miami in 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.