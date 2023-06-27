Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo runs in 100m hurdle to save country from getting disqualified - WATCH

Sports has always been about team spirit and Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo proved it at the recently-concluded European Athletics Team Championship in Krakow, Poland. Belgium were staring at disqualification when Boumkwo stepped up to run a 100m hurdle race for her country.

The need for Boumkwo to run arose when Belgium's two designated hurdle runners Anna Zagr and Hanne Claes got injured and Belgium were in a soup. Boumkow not only finished the race getting her team crucial points but she did it without dropping any of the hurdle. Everyone in the stadium applauded her. Have a look at the video here: A curious incident happened at the European Games in #Poland. A #Belgian runner could not participate in the race because of an injury, so the national team was at risk of disqualification.



The situation was saved by the Belgian shot put champion Jolien #Boumkwo. She had never… pic.twitter.com/0HovxHCE9U — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2023 × “I thought the chance would have been very small of me having to do this,” said Boumkwo, who learned she would be running the hurdles the day before the race, reported the New York Times.

Boumkow, however, didn't think much about the race she had never run once her name was finalised and decided to enjoy it rather.

“If I’m going to do this, I want to make the best of it and try to enjoy it,” read the NYT report further.

The 29-year-old shot putter also added during her interview with the NYT that she wasn't nervous about the race at all. “It was a beautiful atmosphere,” she said. “I took my race seriously,” adding that she “took it hurdle by hurdle.”

The athlete although, said that she's going to focus on her sports and not prefer to do hurdling any further. “I’m not made for hurdling,” she said to NYT.

Boumkow finished last with a time of 32.81 seconds but got the needed job done. Teresa Errandonea of Spain won the race in 13.22 seconds.

It was, however, not the perfect ending Belgium had hoped for. Belgium finished with 6.5 points behind Greece and 14th in the team standings, which put them into Division 2.

