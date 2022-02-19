Beijing Winter Olympics: United Stated appeal to CAS to award team medals

Lawyers for the United States figure skating athletes have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to rule that the skaters can receive their team silver medals before the end of the Beijing Olympics, a U.S. Figure Skating spokesman said on Saturday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had decided no medals for the competition -- won by the Russian Olympic Committee team -- would be presented until the doping case of Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva had been resolved.

ALSO READ: Beijing Winter Olympics: Bart Swings tops mass start, brings first Belgian Winter gold in 74 years

That matter could take weeks or months.

Russia finished top, the U.S. second and Japan third. Canada were fourth in the event on Feb. 7.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug after the Russian national championships on Dec. 25 but the result was not revealed until Feb. 8, the day after she helped the ROC win the team competition.

ALSO READ: Beijing Winter Olympics: Strong winds postpone Alpine mixed team parallel race on final day

Valieva, now back in Russia, was cleared to compete in the women's single event by CAS, sport`s highest court, but stumbled to fourth place amid all the drama.

CAS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The IOC said it would not comment on an ongoing procedure.