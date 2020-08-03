BCCI's SOPs on resumption of training: Consent form, age bracket headline 100-page guidelines

Players will have to sign a consent form before the resumption of training at their respective centres, the BCCI conveyed to the state associations in its 100-page-long Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), which also stopped anyone over 60 years of age and individuals with medical conditions from taking part in camps.

"The health and safety of players, staff and stakeholders will be the sole responsibility of respective State Cricket Associations," read the BCCI guidelines on resumption of cricket, which is in WION’s possession.

In the consent form, players have to acknowledge the risks involved with the resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shaken the entire world. The 2019-20 Indian domestic season ending March but the upcoming season is set to be truncated due to rising cases of coronavirus. The season, in normal circumstances, usually starts in August.

Support staff, officials and ground staff over 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions won’t be allowed to attend training camps until “suitable guidelines are issued by the Government”. The players will have to adhere to strict safety protocols be it travelling or training.

Before the start of the training camps, the medial team will need to get travel and medical history of past two weeks of all players and staff via online questionnaire. Any player or staff suspected with COVID-19-like symptoms will have to undergo PCR tests.

"Two tests one day apart (Day 1 & Day 3) should be done to account for false negatives. If both the test results are negative, only then they should be included in the camp," read the SOPs.

Furthermore, players will need to wear a N95 mask on the way to the stadium with encouragement to wear eyewear as well in public places and during training.

"A webinar before commencement and in-person education workshop on Day 1 of the camp must be conducted by the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) for all players & staff..."