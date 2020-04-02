BCCI to take call on IPL 2020 after situation around COVID-19 improves

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take a call on the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on around April 15 as the apex board is waiting for the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to clear out with India continuing to remain in a 21-day lockdown to combat the deadly virus.

A source within the cricket governing body said the board cannot take a definite call unless the situation clears out while adding it might become really confusing if the BCCI takes a call now and situation changes around April 15.

“There is no clarity as of now when the situation improves, only then we can take a call. When the picture is so hazy, how can we take a call. Suppose we decide now, but the situation is not clear by April 15th, then what will happen,” the source told ANI.

With domestic and international travel completely restricted amid the lockdown, there are huge question marks on the availability of foreign players. The source said that there’s no point thinking about anything until the situation surrounding the visa restrictions clear out.

“Until and unless we are clear on visa restrictions, there could be country wise restrictions as well. So, we do not know what the situation will be, as of now the situation is so hazy, so there is no point in thinking about anything,” the source added.

There are plenty of talks around the BCCI planning to cut the salaries of players amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, the source within the BCCI said that the board has not even thought of cutting players’ wage.

“We have not thought about it, this is not even in our minds as of now,” the source said.

However, there’s a slight possibility that the cash-rich tournament could be played at a later window in 2020 with the BCCI searching for a free space later down the year.

“See if we had discussed some permutation or combination last time when we had met with franchises, but this depends on the window we finally get. If there is some window available, then only we can take a call. Right now, the entire country should just focus on when the situation improves,” the source said.

