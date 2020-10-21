BCCI to select 32-member Indian squad for Australia tour, no families allowed in bio-bubble: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Australia by the end of this week, which will have three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Test matches, with as many as 32 players likely to be named for the full-fledged series between the two top sides.

The Sunil Joshi-led Indian selection committee will pick a jumbo squad given the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping injuries in mind.

With India’ tour of Australia set to last for two months, calling players from outside the bio-secure bubble could lead to complications and hence, a mega squad will be announced comprising of a squad for all three formats.

“They (selection committee) have been told to pick as large a squad as they want. We want back-up players ready and in Australia right through the tour. If a player gets injured, there shouldn’t be a situation where we have to call for a player from India," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

A reason behind a jumbo squad is that players will be able to play intra-team practice games ahead of the main tour.

However, the dates for the matches haven’t been finalised yet and Adelaide will host the first, as per BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary. We will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests there. The first Test will be a day-night game in Adelaide. The dates haven’t been finalised yet,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the players who will not be part of the Test squad will be sent back to India early as the white-ball series will take place before Tests.

Furthermore, families won’t be allowed in the Australian series, unlike the Indian Premier League.