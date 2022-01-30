BCCI set to host IPL 2022 in Maharashtra and Gujarat; 25 percent crowd likely - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains keen on hosting the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India this year. The Indian cricket board has been making all the efforts to stage the league in the country and is continuously assessing the COVID-19 situation in India. With the number of cases going down across many states, the BCCI is optimistic about conducting the full season in India this year.

IPL had to be moved to the UAE completely in the year 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the tournament kick-started in India and the first phase of matches were played in the country before a COVID-19 outbreak across the camps of several teams forced BCCI to postpone the season and conduct the second phase of the league in the UAE once again.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19, BCCI has reportedly decided to host the entire league stage of IPL 2022 in Maharashtra. As per a report in the Times of India, BCCI is keen on conducting the league stage matches across four venues in the state, followed by the playoffs in Gujarat. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune are likely to be the four venues to host the IPL 2022 league stage.

The playoff matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. There are going to be a total of 70 matches in the IPL 2022 league stage after the introduction of two new teams - Lucknow Super Giant and the Ahmedabad franchise this year.

"As of now, the Board is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra, and the playoffs in Ahmedabad," a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Also Read: Mikyo Dorji, first player from Bhutan to register for IPL auction, reveals Dhoni's message for him - WATCH

The BCCI is also planning to allow 25 per cent crowd at the venues for the matches in IPL 2022. A final call on whether or not to allow fans to attend matches will be taken at a later stage considering the COVID-19 situation in the country. The state government authorities are also keen on having crowds at the stadiums for this year's IPL.

"If the number of positive cases aren’t high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow around 25% capacity crowds for this year’s IPL,” a Maharashtra government politician said.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is all set to be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 where hundreds of top players from across the globe will go under the hammer. IPL 2022 is likely to get underway from the final week of March or the first week of April.