BCCI plays down idea of India-Pakistan Test match at the MCG - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly played down the idea of an India vs Pakistan Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stuart Fox, Melbourne Cricket Council (MCC) chief alongside the Victorian Government recently inquired about the possibility of hosting both India and Pakistan for a three-match Test series at the 'G'.

The idea that seemed great on paper doesn't really concern the BCCI members. Speaking on the topic, a BCCI source told ANI, "No such plans for India and Pakistan Test series in the future or in any country, if someone has such kind of wish keep it to yourself."

It was during the recently-concluded Boxing DayTest between Australia and South Africa at the iconic MCG that Stuart Fox confirmed his interest in the same while speaking with SEN Radio on the sidelines.

"Absolutely. Three [Tests] in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You'd fill it every time. We have asked. We've taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the [Victoria] government has as well. Again, it's enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that's probably the greater challenge" Fox said.

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan haven't faced each other in a Test match since 2007 while no bilateral series between the two teams have taken place since 2013.

In 2022, both teams met three times - twice during the Asia Cup in Dubai where both won a game each, and lastly during the T20 World Cup at the MCG - where India won the contest on the final ball.